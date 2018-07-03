Funeral Set For Bergen WWII Vet, Longtime Firefighter Al Knaub

A funeral Mass will be held this weekend for one of Bergen County's last World War II veterans, Albert S. Knaub, a 65-year member of the Ridgefield Park Fire Department who was recalled with great fondness and respect during the village's Fourth of July parade.

"There aren’t enough great things to say" about "Al" Knaub, 90, said firefighter Eamonn Radburn.

Like many others, Radburn called the retired businessman and co-founder of the Ridgefield Park Lions Club "an amazing man."

Knaub, a former chief who was memorialized by Engine Co #4 during the village's renowned holiday parade, died this past Saturday.

Born July 24, 1927 in Hudson County to Albert and Martha (Nicolini) Knaub, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Second World War before moving to Ridgefield Park in the late 1940s.

Besides his tenure as chief of the village fire department, Knaub was district governor of the Lions and a member of Ridgefield Park's Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Rotary, Elks and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Johanna; children Gail and Albert; grandsons Eric, David, Daniel, Darren and Peter, granddaughter Kristy; great-grandsons Nicholas, Justin, Nicolas, Gavin and Gabriel; sisters Katherine and Adele and numerous nieces and nephews.

Knaub is predeceased by his sister, Elaine; brother, Louis and son-in-law, Dieter.

Visiting hours are from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main St., Ridgefield Park, with a funeral Mass following at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church, 114 Mt. Vernon St., Ridgefield Park. Cremation will be private.

Donations to the New Jersey Firemen's Home, Boonton, NJ were requested in lieu of flowers.

