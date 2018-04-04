Gang Member Locked In GF's Elmwood Park Apartment Surrenders To SWAT Team

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- (UPDATE) The barricaded man talked out of his girlfriend's Elmwood Park apartment by a SWAT team negotiator after he stabbed and slashed himself Friday morning is a gang member known as "Young Yb," Daily Voice has learned.

Ex-con Danny Urena, 25, kicked in the door of the Donor Avenue garden apartment in the Elmwood Village complex around 9:45 a.m. and confronted his 31-year-old girlfriend about not coming home last night, Chief Michael Foligno said.

She escaped and called police while the 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pound Bloods member barricaded himself in the bathroom and began cutting himself, the chief said.

"Officers initially made verbal contact with him and were attempting to have him exit the bathroom and surrender," Foligno said. "He became agitated and refused to come out.

"Bergen County Regional SWAT responded along with a crisis negotiator," Garfield police and Bergen County sheriff's officers, the chief said.

Urena surrendered after about 20 minutes.

He was treated by EMS before being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for further treatment and a psychological evaluation before being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Urena is charged with burglary, weapons possession and harassment.

Garfield police arrested Urena in January 2017 on charges of resisting arrest and eluding with a vehicle. He'd been released in September 2015 after two years behind bars for theft out of Passaic County, records show.

Foligno thanked the Bergen County Regional SWAT, the sheriff's officer and Garfield police for "their rapid and professional response and assistance.

"We are thankful that this situation was resolved without force and without further injury to anyone involved," he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.