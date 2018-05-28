Garfield Landscaper Charged With Sexually Abusing Youngster

A landscaper from Garfield sexually assaulted a pre-teen several times over the past nine months, said authorities who took him into custody.

Jose Silva, 45, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Garfield police on Saturday “received a report that [Silva] sexually assaulted a juvenile victim in Garfield on multiple occasions within the past nine months,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Thursday.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Garfield police investigated and arrested Silva on Wednesday, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.