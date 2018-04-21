Garfield PD Asks Media To Respect Family Of Boy Killed By Truck And Driver

GARFIELD, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Authorities said they were still working late Tuesday to identify the next of kin of a young boy who was struck and killed by a box truck in Garfield while riding a bicycle earlier in the day.

Police Capt. Darren Sucorowski said the "tragedy in our community" occurred at 1:17 p.m. on Lanza Avenue near Pleasant Avenue.

Garfield police were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, he said.

Meanwhile, Schools Supt. Nicholas Perrapato "advised me that he will begin making arrangements to provide for grief counselors to be on hand tomorrow [Wednesday] morning for our school children," Sucorowski said.

"I would like all of the media to consider the privacy of our young victim, the grieving family and friends, the driver and the people of the neighborhood where this tragedy occurred," the captain said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.

"We would ask that anyone who may have been in the area of Lanza and Pleasant Avenue at the time of this accident and may be able to provide even the smallest amount of information, please contact Lt. Michael Marsh of the Garfield Police Department Operations Division at (973) 478-8500, ext. 4154 .

"This investigation is in its early stages and there can be no further information given at this time," Sucorowski said.

