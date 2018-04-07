Garfield PD: Officer Nabs Man Waving Knife Outside Deli

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A man being sought by Garfield police following reports that he waved a knife was found and arrested a day later – in the same spot, authorities said.

Piotr Glowinski, 36, of Wallington had fled when responding officers arrived just after 9 p.m. Friday in front of Bratek Deli on River Drive, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

The following night, Officer Arkadiusz Dudek spotted Glowinski standing in front of the same deli and took him into custody, Sucorowski said.

Glowinski was charged with weapons offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where a judge ordered that he remain pending further court action following a detention hearing.

