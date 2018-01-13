Garfield Police Bust Teen Pair In Online-Arranged Sale Turned Robbery

GARFIELD, N.J. – A pair of online sellers who arranged a meeting in Garfield were robbed by two purported buyers, one armed with a gun, said police who nabbed two teenage suspects Tuesday.

The couple – a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman – told police they went to Malcolm Avenue to meet the would-be buyers just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

Instead, one of the pair pulled out a handgun and took their cash, the couple told police.

In short time, Lt. Joseph Delaney and Det. Marc Amos identified two suspects.

On Tuesday, detectives took two juveniles into custody – one 15, the other 17.

SEEN HIM? Garfield police on Tuesday issued a composite sketch of one of two robbers who they said pistol-whipped a mechanic and strapped him to a chair in shrink wrap .

Both were taken to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro pending a hearing in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack on delinquency complaints charging them with robbery and weapons possession.

Sucorowski also had a word for online buyers or sellers: If you’re going to meet someone in person, do it in the safest place possible – at or outside police headquarters.

