Glen Rock Chamber President/Publisher Arrested For Using Stolen Credit Card

Jerry DeMarco
Julie Maxwell Allen
Julie Maxwell Allen Photo Credit: GLEN ROCK CHAMBER of COMMERCE (Facebook)

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- The president of the Glen Rock Chamber of Commerce and publisher of an online news site was charged with using a stolen credit card to pay traffic tickets, motor vehicle restoration fees and a mattress, said police who arrested her Thursday night.

Julie Maxwell Allen, publisher of Glen Rock News Today (formerly Banana Tree News), turned herself in to police around 6 p.m., was processed and was released pending a Feb. 16th appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"I was a victim of a scam," Allen told Daily Voice following her arrest. "I did not steal anything."

The theft was discovered after Allen tried to pay a traffic ticket with the card, which was rejected when the out-of-state cardholder contested the charge, Ackermann said.

The cardholder "had never been in the state of New Jersey, does not know Ms. Allen and did not authorize use of the credit card," he said.

An officier originally arrested Allen on a traffic warrant on Jan. 8, the chief noted.

She posted $421 bail and was released.

"Over the last month Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski conducted a full investigation and this evening he arrested Ms. Allen for use of a stolen credit card in the amount of $1,540, a crime in the 3rd degree," Ackermann said.

