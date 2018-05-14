Glen Rock Officer Nabs Pair On Warrants, Driver With Heroin

Both the driver and passenger in a car stopped by a Glen Rock police officer were wanted on outstanding warrants – and had used and unused bags of heroin in their car, authorities said.

Officer Sarah Orsita stopped the erratically-driven vehicle on Lincoln Avenue just after 3 a.m. last Friday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

It turned out that Christopher Delacruz, 23, of Kearny, was driving with a suspended license and was wanted on a warrant out of Verona, Acerkmann said.

Delacruz was carrying 11 glassine bags of heroin, along with several empties, the chief said.

His passenger, 36-year-old Larry Mangold of Woodland, was wanted on a $500 warrant out of Wayne that he was unable to pay for, Ackermann said.

Delacruz, who was unable to post the $1,000 to satisfy his warrant, was turned over to Wayne police.

Glen Rock police also turned Delacruz over to Verona police after charging him with drug and paraphernalia possession charges pending a May 24 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. They also issued him summonses for driving with a suspended license and having drugs in a car.

