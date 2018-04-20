Glen Rock PD: DWI Motorist In Tree Crash Demands Whiskey Before Breath Test

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- A drunken Teaneck motorist who crashed his car into a tree in Glen Rock demanded a shot of whiskey before he would agree to a breath test, authorities said.

They refused, of course.

Samet Akyildiz, 30, was taken by ambulance to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for detox before dawn Saturday after “no sober adult could be found to respond to police headquarters to pick him up and care for him,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A “highly intoxicated” Akyildiz “was belligerent and abusive towards [police] at headquarters and demanded a drink of whiskey before he would properly complete breath tests,” Ackermann said. “He was subsequently charged with refusal to submit breath samples.”

Akyildiz also was charged with DWI, careless driving and being an unlicensed driver, the chief said.

A short time earlier, just after 3:15 a.m., Officer Sarah Orsita found his severely damaged car in the 900 block of Maple Avenue, Ackermann said.

Akyildiz also had an active warrant out of East Brunswick, the chief said.

He was later released pending a local court hearing on the incident and a new date in East Brunswick.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.