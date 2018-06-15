Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Glen Rock PD: Ketamine, Ecstasy, THC Wax, More Found In Home Bust

Jerry DeMarco
David A. Fefer -- also known as David Irons -- was sent to the county jail pending a detention hearing.
David A. Fefer -- also known as David Irons -- was sent to the county jail pending a detention hearing. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A 20-year-old Glen Rock resident living with his parents had Ketamine, Ecstasy, THC wax and various other drugs for sale, said police who arrested him.

Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski and Officer T.J. Graziano also seized $2,259 in proceeds, along with illegal prescription drugs and hash, during a warranted search on Saturday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

They arrested David A. Fefer -- also known as David Irons -- on various drug and money laundering charges and sent him to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

