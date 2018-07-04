Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Glen Rock PD: Wyckoff Woman Set Fire To Train Station Building

Jerry DeMarco
Volunteers spruce up the exterior of the building earlier this year.
Volunteers spruce up the exterior of the building earlier this year. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Glen Rock Historical Society

A Wyckoff woman broke windows and set fire to the Glen Rock building that houses the local VFW and Historical Society before dawn Saturday, said police who charged her with arson, among other counts.

Police and firefighters responding to the Main Line train station, which houses both, found the door on fire, windows broken and various other damage, Lt. Frank Riggio said.

Soon after, Detective Lucas Doney arrested and charged Kristi L. O'Connor, 47, with arson, criminal mischief, burglary, theft, criminal trespass and failing to report a fire, he said.

O’Connor burglarized an unlocked vehicle in the train station lot, removed tools and began damaging the front door with them, Riggio said.

She then set fire to a door wreath that spread, he said.

“The damage to the V.F.W. / Historical Society appears to be confined to the area of the front door, as well as some smoke damage inside of the building,” the lieutenant said.

O’Connor remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Central Judicial

Processing Court in Hackensack.

Meanwhile an investigation assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Task Force continued.

