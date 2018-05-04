Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Guess How Many Tickets Glen Rock PD Wrote In Distracted Driver Crackdown

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock police wrote 376 summonses and issued 270 warnings during last month's crackdown.
Glen Rock police wrote 376 summonses and issued 270 warnings during last month's crackdown. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

GLEN ROCK, N.J. – Last month’s annual distracted driver crackdown produced the results that Glen Rock police hoped for, along with some other benefits.

Using stationary details and roving patrols, Glen Rock's finest wrote a whopping 376 tickets in three weeks ( not a misprint ), Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

During the same time period, officers also made five DWI arrests and issued 270 warnings, the chief said.

With driver inattention contributing to crashes in New Jersey at a rate nine times higher than speed, the annual statewide “UDrive. UText. UPay.” Spring campaign has continued to grow in importance.

Traffic fatalities in New Jersey rose from 562 in 2015 to 604 in 2016 -- an average of 12 deaths a week, authorities said.

Distracted driving plays an enormous role, they said, adding that teens were the largest age group reported as distracted at the time of fatal crashes.

Of the summonses issued by Glen Rock police during the campaign:

  • 59 were for cellphone/texting violations;
  • 11 were for seatbelt violations;
  • 10 were for driving with a suspended license;
  • The remaining 291 were for various other violations – speeding, careless driving, failing to keep right and improper passing, as well as for having vehicle defects.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.