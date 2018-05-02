Hackensack Couple Killed By Train Identified

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
City police confer with NJ Transit worker. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The Main Street intersection was closed. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Each was on the opposite side of the tracks before Keith Daisley and Regina Eller met in the middle Wednesday afternoon -- and were struck and killed by a commuter train, witnesses told investigators.

Eller, 48, "had just gotten off a bus on Main Street" around 1:10 p.m., a law enforcement official said.

Daisley, 51, "was waiting for her on the other side of the tracks," he said, adding that they apparently hadn't seen one another in awhile.

The couple -- who each lived at different Hackensack addresses -- "met in the middle of the tracks," the law enforcement official told Daily Voice. "An ambulance was nearby and they were laying on the air horn for them to get off the tracks because the train was coming."

The Pascack Valley Line 1613 train had left Hoboken just after 12:30 p.m. and was due to arrive in Spring Valley 90 minutes later, NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said. There were 130 customers and crew members aboard, she said.

It struck the couple as they stood in the center of the tracks at the intersection of Main Street and Terrace Place just west of the Anderson Street station, Snyder said.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between New Bridge Landing and Teterboro, Snyder said.

NJ Transit buses were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes, while Rockland Coach buses were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes between Spring Valley and Pearl River, she said.

NJ Transit police remained at the scene leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, Snyder emphasized that NJ Transit "urges everyone to please stay off and away from train tracks and railroad rights of way."

******

