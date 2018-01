HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Hackensack firefighters quickly doused a house blaze Friday morning.

The two-alarm fire on Van Wettering Place broke out on the first floor of the 2½-story wood-frame house just before 11:30 a.m. and quickly worked its way up.

A Teaneck FAST team also responded.

No injuries were immediately reported.

