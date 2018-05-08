Contact Us
Hackensack IT Worker Trafficked Kiddie Porn, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Yenhung Lee
Yenhung Lee Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An IT worker from Hackensack was caught trafficking hundreds of files of kiddie porn, said authorities who arrested him Friday.

Yenhung Lee, 34, was sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on charges of possessing child pornography, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Lee was taken into custody after members of Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit executed a court-authorized search warrant at his Clinton Place apartment, the prosecutor said.

Calo thanked members of the Hackensack and Glen Rock police departments, as well as the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance, as well as Lyndhurst and Ramsey police, whose officers serve on the Cyber Crimes Task Force.

