Hackensack Limo Dispatcher Kidnapped Colleague For Money Loan, Police Say

A 37-year-old North Bergen man was arrested on kidnapping, weapon and terroristic complaints after forcing his colleague to drive to the bank and lend him money so he could pay his child support, authorities said.

Last Thursday, Luis Vasconez called Aura Car & Limo where he had just been hired as a dispatcher trainee and asked his manager to loan him money to pay child support, Hackensack Police Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

The manager advised Vasconez that it was against company policy to loan money out to new employees, police said. The following day, Vasconez entered his Railroad Avenue workplace and demanded money from the victim, who told him he would pay his child support with his credit card.

Vasconez told the victim that it had already been paid but demanded money again from him, Busciglio said.

When the victim told Vasconez he didn't have money, Vasconez brandished a gray utility knife and walked toward him threateningly before saying "I'm 37 years old, I have nothing to lose, I'll f***ing kill you, I have a gun in my backpack," Busciglio said.

Fearing for his safety, the victim told Vasconez that he would take him to his bank and withdraw the money, at which point they went to Vasconez' car, police said.

During the ride to Connect One Bank, Vasconez repeatedly told the victim not to do anything stupid while keeping his hand on a backpack where the victim believed a gun was located, according to police.

Vasconez stood outside of his car and sent the victim inside when they arrived, where the victim told the teller that he had been kidnapped, authorities said.

The victim told the teller to lock the door and called 9-1-1, then noticed Vasconez walking away -- losing sight of him, Busciglio said.

Vasconez was spotted and identified by Hackensack police at 1:20 p.m. Friday near Essex Street, authorities said. Officers located the utility knife near a parked vehicle in the bank parking lot, according to police.

Vasconez was placed under arrest on scene and transported to the Hackensack Police Department and turned over to the detective bureau.

Complaints were signed against Vasconez for kidnapping, robbery, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and terroristic threats, police said.

