Hackensack Man Accused Of Killing Wife After Years Of Abuse Dies

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A 68-year-old Hackensack man charged with beating his wife to death with a cane in their home more than four years ago has died.

Thomas Fabbricatore had been at the Ann Klein Forensic Center, a state psychiatric facility in West Trenton, since August 2015.

A defense lawyer previously said that the Viet Nam veteran had "gone psychotic” while in custody .

"Unfortunately, we are not at liberty to disclose the defentant’s cause of death," Susan M. Tanis, a victim/witness advocate with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, wrote in an email to family members of Elizabeth Fabricatore.

"Domestic violence is an ongoing epidemic nationwide," said one fo them, Gloria Quaglietta. "Hopefully by publishing Beth's story it will help create more awareness to the problem."

"Beth," who was 58 years old, was found badly beaten and bleeding from the head in November 2013.

She died six days later at Hackensack University Medical Center.

It was the end of what loved ones and friends said was years of abuse at the hands of her husband.

Fabbricatore’s attorneys insisted that the injuries sustained by the former Bergen Record account executive were the result of an accident that occurred when the couple pushed one another during an argument.

Prosecutors, in turn, said that Fabbricatore “habitually stalked his wife” and was reported seen “dragging her across the yard by the hair” eight months before killing her.

He also beat her several times and threatened to kill not only her but her mother and goddaughter if she told anyone, they said.

