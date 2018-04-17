Hackensack PD: Drunk Ex Violates Order, Slams Woman’s Head Into Door, Wall

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A drunken man reached through a hole he'd punched in a door and slammed his ex-girlfriend’s head into it before he was grabbed by Hackensack police, authorities said.

"Help me!" the victim screamed as Fature Moody attacked her, a concerned neighbor told an emergency dispatcher.

"I'm going to kill you!" the neighbor heard him shout.

Officers responding to the call found the drunken Moody still at the home -- his hands covered in blood and wooden splinters -- around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

Moody, 26, of Paterson, began yelling and told the officers in slurred speech “that he lived there and that he had punched the door,” Busciglio said.

Moody never lived there and was actually under a court order not to go near the home, he said.

Only a week ago, he was arrested outside the same home on a warrant out of Passaic County – only to have a judge release him under New Jersey’s bail reform law, records show.

After arriving in a cab Thursday morning, Moody “walked to the back door and punched the glass storm door, which shattered the glass, and then punched a hole through the wooden door,” the captain said.

He then “reached into the hole in the door and grabbed the victim by her collar and began to slam her head into the door,” Busciglio said.

After unlocking the door, Moody chased the woman down the hallway.

He punched her in the head and banged it against a wall, Busciglio said.

The Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc. treated the woman, the captain said.

Moody remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.