Hackensack PD: Surveillance Video Nails $12,000 Burglary Suspect

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Surveillance cameras pay off once again: Hackensack detectives on Friday nabbed an ex-con who they said took nearly $12,000 in jewelry and cash in an apartment burglary.

The victims told police they returned to their apartment Wednesday to find it ransacked, Capt. Peter Busciglio said.

There were also pry marks on the door, he said.

Reviewing security footage from the apartment complex, an investigator recognized 54-year-old Raymond Rouland, Busciglio said.

Detectives went to Elizabeth, where they arrested Rouland without incident, the captain said.

Rouland -- whose criminal history includes burglary arrests in four New Jersey counties -- was brought back to Hackensack, where he was charged with burglary and theft.

