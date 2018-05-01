Hackensack PD: Teen Escapes Through Window, Ex-Con Busted After Sex Attempt

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A teenage boy climbed out a second-story window in Hackensack and screamed for help after an ex-con lured him into a room and tried to sexually assault, authorities said.

Thomas Allocca, 59, enticed the 18-year-old boy “from the street and into his bedroom by offering coaching guidance, citing that he's starting up a basketball team,” Capt. Francesco Aquila said.

Allocca – who is “known to frequent area parks and engage in basketball games with younger adult males – touched the boy’s inner thigh, said Aquila, , the officer in charge of his department.

The terrified teen then climbed out the window onto a roof and screamed for help, he said.

Soon after, Allocca – whose criminal history includes a 2013 arrest for stalking – was arrest on luring and criminal sexual contact charges.

“As a reminder to the public: Be watchful of your surroundings and enticing stories that strangers convey to you,” Aquila said. “If it seems odd, then it probably is.:

The captain also urged parents: “Anything relayed to you from your child concerning inappropriate behavior that elevates your parental suspicion, report the matter to your local police department and let us make the determination.”

