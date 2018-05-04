Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Hackensack Police Achieve 'Tremendous Accomplishment' Through Accreditation

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack PD
Hackensack PD Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Hackensack police received recognition for meeting the highest standards of law enforcement when it received accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment,” Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse said. “We all congratulate Capt. Frank Aquila, the officer-in-charge of the department and the Hackensack Police Department for achieving this well-deserved honor and appreciate the commitment they have shown to keeping our city safe.”

Aquila said the “efforts, commitment and hard work of the men and women of the Hackensack Police Department made this achievement possible.”

Although it hasn’t been proven to directly improve police response time, reduce crime, or cut costs to taxpayers, accreditation does send a message that a department is committed to professionalism — the same as colleges and other institutions do.

Accreditation also "results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Aquila added.

To be accredited, a department must meet 105 standards for, among others, prisoner transfers, how petty cash is handled, and the process for evidence chain-of-custody.

An NJSACOP review team of law enforcement officers visited the department to examine “all aspects of the Hackensack Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services,” the captain said.

The assessors reviewed written materials, interviewed department members and fielded responses from residents and merchants. They then recommended that NJSACOP grand accreditation.

Detetive Mark Del Carpio, the department’s accreditation manager, “dedicated significant time and leadership to this effort,” Aquila said.

The captain also acknowledged the “ongoing support and confidence”of Hackensack City Manager Ted Ehrenburg, Labrosse and the City Council members.

The Hackensack Police Department's accreditation period runs through April 19, 2021 and requires recertification every three years.

