Hawthorne Passenger, 57, In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Remains Critical

Jerry DeMarco
Kimberley Stoll Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSERT: Facebook photo
INSET: Kasey "KC" Checke Photo Credit: INSET: FACEBOOK / PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene on Lafayette Avenue Saturday night in Hawthorne. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A Hawthorne woman remained in critical condition at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson following a crash that killed a Ramsey motorcyclist late Saturday, authorities said Monday.

Friends on social media offered prayers for Kimberley Stoll, 57, who was on the back of the 2008 Harley Davidson that collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler in front of the Wells Fargo Bank on Lafayette Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

The crash killed 49-year-old Kasey "KC" Checke, the owner-operator of KC's Kustom Exhaust and Auto Service on Franklin Turnpike in Ramsey.

The driver of the Jeep -- identified as Anthony Giannella, 25, also of Hawthorne -- wasn't injured.

Two ambulances and two paramedics responded along with police, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the prosecutor's fatal accident investigations unit.

No charges or summonses had been announced as of Monday.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

