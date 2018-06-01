Heartbroken WPU Sorority Mourns Wallington Sister Killed In Crash

"One of the few people who could spread happiness to others even if that wasn’t what she was feeling. Your laugh was contagious and you never failed to bring an effortless peacefulness to every room."

Members of William Paterson University's Delta Phi Epsilon sorority put their pain into words as they mourned sister Emily Desbiens of Wallington, who was killed in a weekend car crash just blocks from her home.

"Emily, you are a beautiful soul with an endless amount of unconditional love and joy," the sorority sisters wrote. "A one in a million person who we were all undeniably lucky to know.

"While you were taken from this world far too soon, you will always hold a very special place in all of our hearts."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was trying to determine what caused Sunday's 2:30 a.m. crash.

Desbiens, 20, apparently wasn't wearing a seatbelt when her 2006 Toyota Corolla ran up a utility pole guide wire on the opposite side of northbound Mount Pleasant Avenue moments after she'd made a left from eastbound Paterson Avenue headed toward her home a few blocks away, responders told Daily Voice.

The car rolled, ejecting her through the window, before landing on top of her, they said.

The tragedy shook Desbiens's hometown. Both those who knew her and those who didn't offered sympathies.

"Emily Desbiens was one of our team managers up until her graduating," the Wallington High School football team posted on Facebook. "She always had a smile, was polite and respectful and always helpful.

"We send our condolences to her family and friends. We will always remember her and may she rest peacefully. God Bless Her."

Her brother, Paul Desbiens, posted a photo of the two of them along with lyrics from the Grateful Dead's "Brokedown Palace":

All the birds that were singing are flown, except you alone. Going to leave this brokedown palace, On my hand and knees, i will roll, roll, roll.

PLEASE CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS.

