Here's What Paramus Police Officers' Kids Really Think Of Parents' Jobs

Since the day he was born, 17-year-old Matthew Teehan watched his father Detective Sgt. James Teehan leave for work at the Paramus Police Department.

The teen always had a vague idea of what his father did while he was gone, but never knew for certain.

On Thursday, Matthew said he gained a new respect for dear old dad after attending the department's second annual Take Your Child To Work Day.

"Based on certain things I see and the news and living with a police officer I kind of knew what my dad does at work," the teen told Daily Voice. "Especially today, being able to see what he does, I understand what he goes through every day."

Investigating crime scenes. Self-defense. Force training. It's all part and parcel of a day in the life of a Paramus police officer.

Dozens of kids as young as two and as old as 18 this year gained firsthand experience at the department, organized by Detective Doug Ohlendorf.

Some of this year's activities included:

Drunk driving simulation (golf cart and pedal bike with goggles)

Motorcycle unit demonstration

Crime scene investigation/processing

Force training simulation

Red man suit/self-defense

Emergency service/SWAT demo

It's an invaluable life lesson into their parents' job that sometimes words cannot explain.

The event at the department last year was started by Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti, whose daughter a day before the event asked him if they could do something.

In less than 24 hours, Guidetti organized the department's first ever Take Your Child To Work Day.

"We encourage our officers and staff to participate in the event to introduce their kids to the real-life activities that take place in our job at the Paramus Police Department," the deputy chief said.

"It's an important opportunity for the kids to see what we do instead of vague ideas about what they think or hear about what a law enforcement parent does all day.

"The kids get a first-hand view of our work place and workforce. It's an invaluable life lesson into their parents job that sometimes words cannot explain."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.