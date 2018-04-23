Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Here's What Paramus Police Officers' Kids Really Think Of Parents' Jobs

Cecilia Levine
This year's Take Your Kids To Work Day at the Paramus Police Department was organized in part by Detective Doug Ohlendorf, pictured here with his daughter, Abigail, 14. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Kids salute to Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti and Detective Doug Ohlendorf. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Detective Sgt. James Teehan with his kids, Christie, 14, and Matthew, 17. Photo Credit: James Teehan
Mason, almost 2, with mom getting a feel for the motorcycle. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Andrew, 10, prepares to take his best shot during the force training simulation. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Deanna, 10, uses a fake gun to shoot a target in the force training simulation. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Deanna acquires her target. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Detective Sgt. Michael Cebulski with his son, Mikey, 7. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Group photo at the SWAT demonstration. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Kids experienced what driving under the influence might feel like. Wearing goggles, they navigated the Pedal Buster and golf cart around traffic cones. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Detective Lattanzi doing crime scene investigation. Photo Credit: James Teehan
Detective Sgt. John Damato shows kids how to investigate a crime scene/ They looked at fingerprints and footprints in mud, and learned how to properly photograph the scene. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Donald Liu teaches his daughter a thing or two about self defense. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Since the day he was born, 17-year-old Matthew Teehan watched his father Detective Sgt. James Teehan leave for work at the Paramus Police Department.

The teen always had a vague idea of what his father did while he was gone, but never knew for certain.

On Thursday, Matthew said he gained a new respect for dear old dad after attending the department's second annual Take Your Child To Work Day.

"Based on certain things I see and the news and living with a police officer I kind of knew what my dad does at work," the teen told Daily Voice. "Especially today, being able to see what he does, I understand what he goes through every day."

Investigating crime scenes. Self-defense. Force training. It's all part and parcel of a day in the life of a Paramus police officer.

Dozens of kids as young as two and as old as 18 this year gained firsthand experience at the department, organized by Detective Doug Ohlendorf.

Some of this year's activities included:

  • Drunk driving simulation (golf cart and pedal bike with goggles)
  • Motorcycle unit demonstration
  • Crime scene investigation/processing
  • Force training simulation
  • Red man suit/self-defense
  • Emergency service/SWAT demo
It's an invaluable life lesson into their parents' job that sometimes words cannot explain.

The event at the department last year was started by Deputy Chief Robert Guidetti, whose daughter a day before the event asked him if they could do something.

In less than 24 hours, Guidetti organized the department's first ever Take Your Child To Work Day.

"We encourage our officers and staff to participate in the event to introduce their kids to the real-life activities that take place in our job at the Paramus Police Department," the deputy chief said.

"It's an important opportunity for the kids to see what we do instead of vague ideas about what they think or hear about what a law enforcement parent does all day.

"The kids get a first-hand view of our work place and workforce. It's an invaluable life lesson into their parents job that sometimes words cannot explain."

