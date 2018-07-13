HERO: Mahwah Police Officer's Bone Marrow Donation Saves Life Of Woman With Leukemia

Talk about public service: The side effects were rough, but new Mahwah Police Officer Michael Dombroski eagerly donated bone marrow for a transplant that saved the life of a woman with leukemia.

Dombroski, who transferred to the department from Carlstadt earlier this year, was donating blood while attending the Bergen County Police Academy when he decided in December 2016 to submit a buccal swab for DNA testing for possible entrance into the blood donor program at Hackensack University Medical Center, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

“A short while ago he was contacted by medical professionals and told he was a match for a person in need of bone marrow,” Batelli said. “Without hesitation, Officer Dombroski agreed to be the donor.

“The procedure is extremely painful, with potential side effects, so Mike talked to his family and supervisors at Mahwah Police about the process,” the chief said.

He ended up “committed to going through with the procedure,” Batelli said.

Dombroski hopes that he may someday connect anonymously with the woman he saved, the chief said, nothing that they can’t actually meet for legal reasons.

Approximately 3,000 people die each year because they cannot find a bone marrow donor. Only 2% of the population is on the bone marrow registry.

The Dombroski family has a strong tradition of law enforcement service. His father is a retired lieutenant from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. His brother, Chris, is currently in the Police Academy.

“Like any Police Officer, Mike Dombroski protects the community he serves and is willing to put his life on the line at any time,” his proud chief said. “But Mike's commitment to public safety and helping people doesn't stop there.

“When we hired Mike we knew had character and integrity,” Batelli said, “but this only confirms what type of individual he is.”

COMMUNITY BLOOD SERVICES: (2010 444-3900

