HEROES: Garfield Police Officers Pull Unconscious Driver From Burning Car

GARFIELD, N.J. – Two Garfield police officers broke the windows of a smoke-filled car that had just struck a dozen parked vehicles and pulled the unconscious driver to safety overnight Tuesday, authorities said.

It was unclear when or why the 61-year-old Clifton motorist passed out when Officers Daniel Taylor and Marvin Monroig found his 2000 Ford Explorer on fire on MacArthur Avenue just before 2 a.m.

It had just crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle and was on fire, Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

“The officers broke the windows and forced open the door to gain entry to the vehicle as it was filling with smoke” after finding the Clifton driver slumped over the steering wheel, Sucorowski said.

“They then carried him to safety,” the captain said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center as Garfield firefighters extinguished the blaze, he said.

A preliminary investigation found that “12 parked unoccupied vehicles were struck on MacArthur Avenue, which is a one-way street for northbound traffic between Charles Street and Arnot Street,” Sucorowski said. “There were no other injuries.

“No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is still ongoing,” the captain said early Tuesday afternoon.

