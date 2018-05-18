Hillsdale PD: Allendale Robber Injures Car Service Driver, Fights Police

An Allendale man tried to rob a ride service driver by smashing him in the head and assaulted Hillsdale police who arrested him, authorities said. Then he smiled for his mugshot.

Responding officers found the 37-year-old driver from Newark bleeding from a cut above his eye in the area of Hillsdale Avenue and Hunters Court around 12:50 a.m. Monday, Detective Bill Diedtrich said.

The driver told them he’d been assaulted by Matthew Hughes, 24, in an attempt to rob him of $20, Diedtrich said.

After calling an ambulance, police approached Hughes, who, the detective said, “highly intoxicated and extremely agitated.”

“To ensure their safety while rendering aid to the victim, they attempted to place Hughes in handcuffs,” Diedtrich said. “While handcuffing Hughes he began to fight with the officers.

“Eventually, Hughes was secured in the rear of a patrol vehicle.”

Once at headquarters, he attacked officers again before being subdued, Diedtrich said.

The driver, meanwhile, was taken to The Valley Hospital.

Hughes remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He’s charged with six counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, attempted robbery and assault.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.