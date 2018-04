ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- Elmwood Park police seized 25 pounds of pot -- its largest haul in history -- along with $30,000 in drug cash.

Police Chief Michael Foligno said members of his Narcotics Enforcement Unit watched Pedro Mojica, 40, for five weeks before moving in.

They charged Mojica, of Philip Avenue, with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

