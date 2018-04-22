Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Ho-Ho-Kus Hit-Run Tractor-Trailer Destroys Traffic Light

Jerry DeMarco
A uniformed officer directed traffic.
HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- Authorities were searching Wednesday morning for a tractor-trailer that destroyed a traffic light at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection.

A uniformed officer directed traffic while awaiting a Bergen County Road Department repair crew at the corner of Hollywood Avenue and North Franklin Turnpike.

Southbound traffic on North Franklin Turnpike from the Waldwick area was being diverted.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

