Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Waldwick Carjacker Gets 3 Years In Fed For Smashing Cabbie With Beer Bottle
DV Pilot police & fire

Ho-Ho-Kus Landscaper Charged With Sex With Minor In NYC

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jason Keizer
Jason Keizer Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

HO-HO-KUS, N.J. -- A landscaper from Ho-Ho-Kus had sex with a minor in New York City, said Bergen County authorities who were holding him for city authorities following his arrest Wednesday.

Jason Keizer, 32, “ used the Internet to view and possess sexually explicit digital files depicting nude pubescent children and engaged in sexual activity with [the] underage victim,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Keizer, of Ardmore Road, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings, Calo said.

Bergen authorities charged him with possession of child pornography, in addition to the more serious charged filed by the NYPD.

He was arrested after a months-long investigation by investigators from Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit and the New York City Police Department Manhattan Warrant Squad, along with Ho-Ho-Kus police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.