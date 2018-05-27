Ho-Ho-Kus Police Help Douse School Bathroom Fire

A smoky bathroom fire that forced the evacuation of the Ho-Ho-Kus public school was quickly doused with help from borough police.
Officers using hand-held extinguishers contained the blaze until firefighters from Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Because of the hot weather, two ambulances were dispatched as firefighters worked to ventilate the building.
Students were allowed back in about a half-hour later.
Authorities were investigating the cause.
Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.
