Hour Apart: Same Clifton Man Robbed At Gunpoint, Clubbed With Bottle

Barely an hour after he and a companion were robbed at gunpoint, a 50-year-old Clifton man who went looking for his stolen wallet was attacked by three other assailants -- sending him to the hospital with a serious head injury, authorities said.

The victim and a friend from Pennsylvania were robbed on Cutler Street by two men, one of them carrying a handgun, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The robbers were described as black, 18-30 years old and dressed all in black, Bracken said.

"About an hour later, the victims decided to search the surrounding neighborhood for the stolen wallet, which they hoped had been discarded," the lieutenant said.

As they did, the Clifton man was attacked by three other bandits, described as Hispanic and in their early 20s, Bracken said.

One of them hit him in the head with a bottle, sending him to St. Mary's Hospital, the lieutenant said.

Anyone who may have seen something or has information about either incident is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

