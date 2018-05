No serious injuries were reported after a dinner cruise yacht with 94 Weehawken High School prom-goers aboard bumped a smaller unoccupied boat from behind Thursday at a Hudson River pier in Hoboken, responders said.

Dozens of minor cuts, scrapes and other injuries were reported after the 210-foot Cornicopia Majesty rear-ended the docked 117-foot Sundancer at the 14th Street pier.

