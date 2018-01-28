Hundreds Of Illegal Pills, Ammo Found In Clifton Traffic Stop

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Two Clifton police officers found hundreds of illegal Oxycodone and Xanax pills and dozens of rounds of ammo -- along with a half-pound of pot -- during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Officers Christopher O'Brien and Patrolman Hui Chen arrested the 34-year-old Passaic driver after stopping the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado around 6:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Madison Avenue and First Street and determining that the contraband belonged to him, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The total haul: 314 Oxycodone pills, numerous Xanax pills, MDMA, 23 grams of marijuana, 10 hollow-point rounds of ammunition, 36 rounds of other handgun ammunition, a magazine (for a handgun), drug paraphernalia and cash.

The driver was charged with various drug and ammo counts and released pending a court hearing.

