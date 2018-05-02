ICE Eyes Fort Lee Korean Restaurant Manager Charged With Pocketing $500,000

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – A Fort Lee restaurant manager living in Palisades Park stole $500,000 from the business by falsely canceling payments made in cash and pocketing staff tips, authorities said.

Now federal authorities are looking at possibly deporting the Korean national.

Investigators targeted Jung M. Yun, 36, after the restaurant owner discovered the thefts made over the past four years, beginning soon after she was hired, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

They learned that Yun “used her position and her knowledge of the restaurant’s computerized point of sale system to receive cash payments from customers and then alter the sales receipts to make it appear as if the sales were cancelled,” Calo said.

Then she pocketed the cash, along with tip money to the restaurant’s waitress and bus staff, the prosecutor said.

A judge ordered Yun held pending further action by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which placed a detainer on her. She’s charged locally with theft and money laundering.

