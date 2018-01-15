Ignore Your Bag While Shopping? Hillsdale Police Have A Surprise For You

HILLSDALE, N.J. – Shoppers in Hillsdale who leave their handbags, pocketbooks and purses unattended could be in for a surprise.

Those who don’t have them stolen could find a postcard’s been secretly slipped into their bag.

“You may see Hillsdale Police Officers lurking around ShopRite, Kings, Walgreens or any other shopping area in Hillsdale,” Detective Bill Diedtrich said Wednesday. “Except this time, they are looking for unattended bags and crimes of opportunity.

“If the officers sees an inattentive person, he or she will slip a postcard sized card in their purse without being seen.”

Police Chief Bob Francaviglia came up with the idea while reminding residents to protect themselves from pickpockets and other thieves who take advantage of inattentive shoppers.

The postcards were designed, created and delivered by students in a design class at Pascack Valley High School led by teacher Jim Kennedy.

“The students were encouraged to be as creative as possible while meeting design criteria, including: size, paper, weight, typography, background color, text color, text or copy and attention-grabbing graphics,” Diedtrich said.

Francaviglia, Capt. Sean Smith and School Resource Officer Mike Camporeale sat in on the class, along with several other officers to answer any questions the youngsters had.

“At the completion of the designs, four students were picked to have their cards printed and used for the program,” Deidtrich said.

Francaviglia and his department also hosted a lunch for the entire class.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.