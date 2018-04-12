Contact Us
Judge Orders Dumont Store Clerk Released After Child Porn Arrest

Jerry DeMarco
Christian Winner
Christian Winner Photo Credit: FACEBOOK photo / INSET: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

DUMONT, N.J. -- A judge ordered a supermarket clerk from Dumont charged with collecting child porn released pending further court action.

Christian Winner, 49, was arrested Friday following a raid on his Larch Avenue home.

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him, with conditions, under New Jersey's bail reform law following a detention hearing on Saturday.

The name of the judge isn't listed in jail records.

Winner, who posted a photo of himself on Facebook playing Santa Claus, “used the Internet to view and possess digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He'd worked at the Stop & Shop in Emerson and the former K-Mart in Closter, customers told Daily Voice.

