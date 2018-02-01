Kidnappers Expect To Collect $7,000, Busted By Passaic Police Instead

PASSAIC, N.J. -- A Passaic man was abducted by a Bronx pair who threatened to kill him and his wife if they weren’t paid $7,000 – but he went to police instead, leading to their arrests, authorities said.

The 28-year-old victim told police that he and his wife were approached Thursday night in the area of Main Avenue and Autumn Street by Randal M. OlivioRondon, 20, and Luis R. Romero, 22.

His wife fled, but her husband was shoved into a getaway car at gunpoint, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said Saturday night.

While in the car, the pair beat him and took his wallet and necklace, the victim said.

Then then demanded money and released him, he said.

The man went to Passaic police headquarters, then was taken to St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic to be treated for injuries sustained during the robbery, Valdes and Guzman said.

OlivioRondon and Romero then contacted him and arranged a meeting to collect what they thought would be their money, they said.

Passaic police arrested them instead.

Both were charged with robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, attempted theft by extortion and weapons possession, among other offenses.

They remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing Monday in

Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

