Little Ferry Firefighters Rescue Stranded Dog From Roof

Firefighters rescued a black and white pit bull who found himself stranded on the roof of a Little Ferry home Thursday morning.

"The second-floor screen was missing from the window and the dog wandered out and up on to roof," one responder told Daily Voice.

Firefighters Steven Iruato and Scott Kavavitis scurried up a ladder and scooped up the adventurous pooch at 92 Grand Street at 8:30 a.m.

The canine, none the worse for wear, was reunited with is ower.

