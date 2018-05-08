Little Ferry Laborer, 26, Had Sex With Underage Girl, Authorities Charge

A married Little Ferry laborer was charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years old, authorities said.

Kelvis Vizcaino, 26, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before on charges of sexual assault and child endangerment.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said members of his Special Victims Unit and Little Ferry police took Vizcaino into custody receiving a report that he’d “engaged in sexual activity with a juvenile under the age of sixteen during the spring of 2017.”

