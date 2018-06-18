Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Mahwah PD: Check Of Illegally Parked Car Produces THC Oil, Three Arrests

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
John Michael Robertson, Antonia Terranova, Aaron Minatee
John Michael Robertson, Antonia Terranova, Aaron Minatee Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mahwah PD

An illegally parked Bergen County trio was carrying nearly a dozen vape cartridges filled with THC oil, Mahwah police said.

Officer John Rodriguez was on patrol when he saw the female driver park a white Infiniti in a restricted spot at a southbound Route 17 gas station, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Two men got out and went into the station’s convenience store while Rodriguez approached the driver, he said.

Seeing this as he emerged from the store, one of the men went back inside, joining the second, the chief said.

The officer then spoke with the driver, identified as Antonia Terranova, 21, of Oakland and one of the men, 24-year-old John Michael Robertson of East Rutherford and got conflicting accounts of what they were up to, he said.

Terranova allowed Rodriguez and responding Detective Eric Larsen to search the vehicle while admitting having THC oil, Batelli said.

A bag containing 11 THC cartridges –"yoda," "tahoe," "king louie" and "skywalker og" were found, along with some marijuana, he said.

While this was going on, the second man – identified as Aaron Minatee, 23, of Newark -- slipped away, the chief said.

They called Minatee on his phone and he returned to the scene, where he was arrested.

All three were processed at township police headquarters and released pending hearings on drug-related charges. Terranova also got a couple of traffic summonses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.