Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hawthorne Passenger, 57, Dies From Motorcycle Crash Injuries
DV Pilot police & fire

Mahwah PD: Neighbor Pulls Gun After Argument Over Dog Hair In Kiddie Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jamal Brown
Jamal Brown Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAHWAH PD

A Mahwah man dumped water from a kiddie pool inside an apartment complex, then retrieved a gun that he used to threaten a teenager after a dispute over dog hair in the water, said police who arrested him.

Jamal Brown, 23, got into an argument with a neighbor on Monday over dog hair in the pool at the Ramapo Brae Lane complex at the base of Stag Hill Road, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Brown then “took the pool inside the complex and emptied it on the floor and then left the area,” Batelli said.

Several witnesses told detectives that Brown “returned a short time later with a handgun and made threatening statements to a 17-year-old juvenile, including indicating that the weapon’s safety was off,” the chief said.

Brown fled in his girlfriend’s car before police arrived, he added.

Township police called their counterparts in Ramapo, who helped locate the vehicle in Hillburn, Batelli said.

Brown later surrendered at Mahwah police headquarters and was charged with making terroristic threats and two illegal weapons possession counts.

Brown, who also had two outstanding warrants out of Rochelle Park, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The gun hadn’t been found as of Tuesday, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.