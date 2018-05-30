Contact Us
Mahwah PD: Rt 17 Tailgater Was Carrying Loaded Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo, Pot

Jerry DeMarco
Corey F. Crapella
Corey F. Crapella Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAHWAH PD

A Route 17 tailgating stop in Mahwah turned up a loaded handgun as well as pot, authorities said.

K-9 Officer Rob Rapp was with his partner, Remco, when he smelled pot from inside the vehicle following the stop, Police Chief James Batelli said.

The driver, Corey F. Crapella, of Downington PA, was arrested after Rapp found a loaded .357 handgun with hollow-nose bullets and a laser sight in the glove box, Batelli said.

A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found in the vehicle, he said.

Crapella was released pending a court appearance on illegal weapons and ammo charges, among others. He also received traffic summonses.

