Mahwah PD: Truck Stop Security Guard Posing As Cop Nabbed With Loaded Gun

A security guard at a Route 17 truck stop was carrying a loaded handgun and wearing clothing that suggested he was a police officer, said Mahwah police who arrested him.

Responding to a report that 58-year-old Timothy M. Prahm of Secaucus was telling people he worked nighttime security at the truck stop, Detective Eric Larsen found him “wearing a Jersey City Police Department tee-shirt, navy blue tactical pants and black police style boots,” Police Chief James Batelli said.

Prahm also “displayed a silver bag on his belt and had a black bag on his right hip,” as well as a gravity knife, the chief said. “The silver badge later was determined to be a New Jersey paramedic badge.”

When Larsen asked whether he had a weapon, “Prahm's behavior changed and he grew increasingly nervous,” Batelli said.

A search turned up a loaded ..22-caliber handgun in his pants pocket, he said.

Prahm, who Batelli said has no connection to the Jersey City Police Department, was charged with two illegal weapons possession counts.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to be ordered released by a judge hours later, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.