Mahwah Police Officer Finds Ramapough Tribe's Stolen Van At Route 17 Hotel

Mahwah police found a shuttle van stolen from the Ramapough Lenape tribe ditched in a parking lot of a Route 17 hotel, authorities said Monday.

Someone swiped the white Ford Econoline from Stag Hill Road sometime over the weekend, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Soon after the report came in Sunday night, Officer Chris Monico was assisting another officer at a hotel on the southbound highway when he spotted the van, Batelli said. Whoever took it wasn't around.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected several items of evidence from the vehicle, while towing the van itself to Hackensack for processing.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Hebert at (201) 529-1000 or provide an anonymous tip at tips@mahwahpd.org the chief said.

