Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Man Struck, Killed On Tracks In Oradell Near River Edge Border

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A train struck and killed a man on the tracks in Oradell at the River Edge border Wednesday night, responders said.

The person was struck by a NJ Transit Pascack Valley Line #1635 commuter train just south of New Milford Avenue near the Marginal Road intersection around 7 p.m., the agency's Elizabeth Chamberlain said.

The train, which left Hoboken at 6:48 p.m., was bound for Spring Valley with nearly 400 customers who were eventually picked up by NJ Transit buses, she said.

Pascack Valley Line service was indefinitely suspended in both in directions between New Bridge Landing and Spring Valley, Chamberlain said.

Responders included NJ Transit police, who were leading the investigation, along with Oradell and New Milford police, Oradell firefighters and a paramedic unit from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.