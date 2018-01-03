Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police Seek Help In Hit-Run That Killed Teaneck Man, 28, In Teterboro
DV Pilot police & fire

Man Who Groped Girl On Newark Flight Gets 90 Days In Fed Pen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
United Airlines cabin
United Airlines cabin Photo Credit: Wikipedia

An Indian national who admitted that he groped a teenage girl on a flight to Newark from Seattle was sentenced Friday to 90 days in federal prison.

Vijaykumar Krishnappa, 29, got the maximum Friday after pleading guilty in early November to assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States in exchange for a sentence of 30 to 90 days.

Krishnappa didn't know the girl, 16, who was seated next to him on the United Airlines flight from Seattle to Newark this past July 23, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

He admitted that while the victim was asleep, he "intentionally touched her near her groin over her leggings without her consent," the U.S. Attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI and officers from the Port Authority of New York-New Jersey with the investigation leading to the plea deal and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tazneen Shahabuddin of his Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.