Manhunt: Attempted Murder Charges Follow Haledon Domestic Violence Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Michael Mitchell
Michael Mitchell Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

HALEDON, N.J. – A domestic violence shooting in Haledon that sent a critically injured victim to the hospital sparked a manhunt that led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Paterson resident, authorities said.

Investigators and uniformed officers from several agencies “worked around the clock, extending multiple resources,” to identify and capture Michael Mitchell, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Saturday.

Mitchell, who was arrested Friday night, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, making terroristic threats, criminal restraint and weapons offenses, she said in a joint release with Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik and Haledon Township Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele.

No identifiers were being used to protect the identity of the victim, who was shot several times Wednesday in the area of Cook Street and Belmont Avenue in Haledon after being abducted and remained in the trauma unit at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

A judge on Saturday ordered that Mitchell remain held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on Wednesday in Paterson.

