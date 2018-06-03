Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Marilyn Manson Concert Pocketbook Thief Charged In Wayne Trader Joe’s Theft

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Powell
Matthew Powell Photo Credit: PHOTO: Courtesy NJSP / MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

A local man whose criminal record includes snatching a woman’s pocketbook at a Marilyn Manson concert pulled up to the Trader Joe’s in Wayne, loaded his car with plants and flowers and took off, township police said.

Store employees got the plate number, though.

A Wayne dispatcher directed Officers Cory Deak and Bruce Conklin to 39-year-old Matthew Powell’s home, where they found him, his 2000 Chevy Prizm and nearly $100 worth of stolen items, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

The perishable merchandise was returned to the Trader Joe’s on Hamburg Turnpike.

Powell, meanwhile, was processed at headquarters and released pending a hearing on receiving stolen property charges.

“We would like to point out if not for the forward thinking of our emergency 9-1-1 dispatchers and fast response by the officers, the store would have suffered retail loss,” Martin said.

Powell made news in October 2015 after State Police charged him with stealing a woman’s pocketbook as she sat on the lawn during a Marilyn Manson show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel three months earlier.

Powell and a female accomplice were caught on surveillance video using a gift card that was in the stolen bag at a store in Fairfield.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.