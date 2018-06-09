Mayhem As Montvale Driver, 67, Slams Through Busy Westwood Intersection

A 67-year-old Montvale driver was hospitalized after his SUV careened over the lawn of a Westwood apartment complex – narrowly missing landscapers – then uprooted one traffic light post before hitting another at a busy intersection Monday afternoon.

The incident began on southbound Kinderkamack Road around 2:45 p.m., Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

The 2016 Ford Edge “traveled over the lawn of the Westwood Hills Apartments Complex, nearly missing landscaper workers, then struck and removed a traffic light post from the ground and continued across Old Hook Road,” Pontillo said

It then struck a curb, spinning the vehicle onto the sidewalk and wedging it against a light post, the chief said.

The driver, who received a careless driving summons, was taken by the Hillsdale Ambulance Corps to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley up the road.

His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Pontillo said.

